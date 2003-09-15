Top Iranian Cleric Hits Out at UN Nuclear Deadline

TEHRAN- A top Iranian cleric on Monday dismissed a resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which gives Iran until October 31 to prove it is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, as part of an anti-Islamic conspiracy.

"The (IAEA) resolution is a great planned conspiracy in order to humiliate Islam," Grand Ayatollah Hossein Noori-Hamedani was quoted as saying by the student news agency ISNA.

"All the world should hear Iran's message of not accepting humiliation," said the influential cleric, AFP reported.

The resolution, passed in Vienna on Friday after intensive lobbying by the United States, also called on Tehran to suspend its uranium enrichment program, reveal whether it was enriching uranium to weapons-grade level and accept an additional protocol to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty which would allow for unannounced IAEA spot checks.