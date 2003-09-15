Hot Water Pipes Can Harbor Deadly Bacteria

CHICAGO -- The deadly bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease can lurk in water pipes around the house as well as industrial cooling systems or office air conditioners, according to a study released Sunday, AFP reported.

U.S. researchers investigating the source of contamination in 35 documented cases of Legionnaires' disease in two U.S. states found a strong link with the presence of the Legionella bacteria in the home water systems of the patients.

They tested 21 home water systems in Allegheny county, Pennsylvania, and Cuyahoga county, Ohio, and almost a quarter came back positive for the bacteria. Legionella was recovered from 92 percent of water outlets in the homes that tested positive, according to the study by researchers at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The systems were subsequently disinfected by heating the water to 140-150 degrees Fahrenheit and flushing the outlets for 20/30 minutes.

Although air cooling systems are commonly thought to be the major source of exposure to the bacteria, "our data indicates that Legionella is closer to home than previously appreciated," wrote the authors of the study.

Legionnaires' disease, a sometimes-fatal form of pneumonia, got its name following a 1976 outbreak of pneumonia at a convention of the American Legion in Philadelphia.

The bacteria are thought to infect people through fine mists spread by water sources that harbor the organism. The disease is usually treated with antibiotics, but can be fatal for between five and 30 percent of those infected, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study was presented at the 43rd annual convention of the American Society for Microbiology in Chicago, the premier global gathering of microbiologists.