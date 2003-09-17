Qaem-Maqami, Maliev Held in Sixth Round

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Two grand masters of Iran and Azerbaijan, Ehsan Qaem-Maqami and Jamil Aqa Maliev, were held to stalemate in the sixth round of the international chess SAIPA Cup here Wednesday.

Qaem-Maqami and his fellow countryman Elshan Moradi shared the point and Loqman Guliev fought to a stalemate against the Azeri player.

Winning five points, Qaem-Maqami is the leader of the 11-round chess event and Maliev is at the second place with 0.5 point less.

Mehrdad Ardashi, also an Iranian, follows Maliev with four points.