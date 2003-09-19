TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Iranian cartoonist Masoud Shojaei Tabatabaei believes that the cartoonist who worked on the war genre during the sacred defense years, were the combatants of art fronts.

"It was a great event we witnessed; a number of our cartoonists were the combatants who were fighting in war fronts with their arts," said Shojaei whose cartoons had been pictured on the walls of Tehran, particularly the walls leading to Mehrabad Airport during the Iraqi imposed war.

"Number of the professional war cartoonists was limited to roughly 6 people whose works were printed only in newspapers and magazines," he added. Referring to the cartoons offered by the artists, he said, "It is not in right manner that the works of the years are criticized with a negative evaluation; the cartoonists have created the works without any financial expectations."

Shojaei is professor of Fine Arts Faculty at Tehran University and the editor-in-chief of Keyhan Caricature. He has been the secretary of the Tehran International Cartoon Biennial for several times.