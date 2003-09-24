Bloody Bus Accident in Northwest Iran Leaves 13 Dead

ZANJAN -- At least 13 passengers were killed and 19 injured when a bus crashed into a truck on Zanjan-Saeen Qala road, northwest of Iran, on Monday morning.

Zanjan Province Police Chief Mehdi Tavakkoli said that the accident had happened after the driver of the bus had fallen asleep at the wheel, IRNA reported.

Tavakkoli added that the bus was taking members of Amir al-Momenin Base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) home from a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

He also said that the injured had been rushed to Abhar for treatment.