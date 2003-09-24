Kharrazi: Iran Entitled to Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy

NEW YORK -- Iran's visiting Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi said here on Tuesday that Iran is entitled to acquiring nuclear technology and peaceful use of nuclear energy based on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Talking to his Belgian, Sudanese, Algerian and Cypriot opposite numbers on the sidelines of the UN's 58th General Assembly meeting, the Iranian minister added that Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is "growing and positive."

Kharrazi and his Algerian and Sudanese counterparts also discussed the upcoming summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) that is to be held in Malaysia, IRNA reported.

In his talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Bill Graham, Kharrazi said Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is "positive and transparent", which should logically help ease pressures.

Canada was among the three countries proposing the IAEA Governing Council's recent resolution.

Kharrazi and Graham also held talks on death of Iranian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi and killing of Iranian national Kayvan Tabesh by Canadian police.

"Zahra Kazemi was an Iranian reporter and the Iranian government is following up the case seriously," Kharrazi told Graham.

He said Iran has had good cooperation with Canada for humanitarian reasons and the process will continue.

He called on Canada to strengthen cooperation with Iran and seriously follow up the case regarding the ongoing concerns over the Tabesh case.

Graham hoped for continuation of cooperation between Iranian and Canadian officials on late Kazemi's case.

He said Canadian officials are duty-bound to cooperate with Iran and follow up case of Kayvan Tabesh.