Rivaldo Staying With Milan: Galliani

MILAN (Reuters) -- European champions AC Milan said on Monday that Brazilian World Cup winner Rivaldo would be staying with them after all, despite last week agreeing to cancel the player's contract.

"Rivaldo remains at Milan and tomorrow will leave with the squad for Vigo," Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani told the club's official website after a meeting with the player on Monday.

Milan face Celta Vigo in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After announcing he had cancelled his contract with Milan last week Rivaldo, who has not featured for Milan in Serie A or the Champions League this season, had said he was considering offers from English clubs.

But on Sunday Galliani asked Rivaldo to reconsider his decision.