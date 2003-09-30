EU Has Set No Preconditions for Ties With Iran

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – The European Union (EU) has set no preconditions for continuing ties with the Islamic Republic after the Monday meeting of its foreign ministers, said an informed source at the meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

The source told the Mehr News Agency that the EU ministers had voiced concern over Iran’s nuclear program, and had called on Tehran to show more cooperation with the missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

However, he added, there was no mention of issues such as human rights, Middle East peace process and terrorism in the final statement of the meeting, stressing that this showed that the EU viewpoint toward Iran is gradually changing.