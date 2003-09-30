Poll Puts Australian Opposition Neck and Neck With Government

SYDNEY (AFP) -- Support for Australia's Labor opposition is now running neck and neck with the conservative coalition government, despite a poor performance by opposition leader Simon Crean, a poll published Tuesday said.

It is the first time since February the Newspoll survey, published in The Australian, has placed the opposition at above the level of votes it received at the last election in November 2001.

Given a direct choice between Labor and Prime Minister John Howard's government, 50 percent opted for each. The proportion who would choose Labor first under Australia's transferable vote system was 38 percent, marginally over the 37.8 percent Labor gained at the last election.

It was also two percent up from the figure recorded two weeks ago. The poll was conducted at the weekend.

Howard won hands down over Crean on the question of preferred prime minister. Howard gained 61 percent support while Crean was up just one percent to 17 percent.

But satisfaction with the way Howard is doing his job fell from 55 percent to 52 percent. Dissatisfaction with Howard's performance was unchanged at 37 percent.

On Monday, Howard announced a cabinet reshuffle which he said would be his team for the next election, expected in the next year. He has warned supporters of his Liberal party and its ally, the National party, not to be complacent about the next election, despite the poor perceived performance of Labor leader Crean.

The Labor Party has been embroiled in recent months in intrigues about a possible challenge to Crean's leadership.