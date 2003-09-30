Iran Has No Hidden Nuclear Activities

Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi in an interview with the American ABC Television Network elaborated on the peaceful Iranian nuclear program. The foreign minister said, “Iran would sign the additional protocol to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) only if it were given necessary assurances that it could continue its uranium enrichment program in order to provide fuel for its nuclear reactors.”

In another development, Kharrazi in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Igor Ivanov said that Iran's nuclear programs were for peaceful purposes. Ivanov too reiterated that there was no obstacle in the way of continuing activities in the Bushehr power plant project that is to go online before 2005.

Kharrazi also attended the 58th Session of the UN General Assembly and held a meeting with UN Secretary General Kofi Annan on Monday. Iranian foreign minister told Annan that Political pressure and motives in the recent meeting of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna have damaged the regular and technical trend of the agency's task.

As a matter of fact, Iran has no hidden nuclear programs. Iran is only trying to gain access to nuclear technology for its energy requirements. However, the issue of its signing the amending convention 93+2 is a technical issue that could be resolved only through consultations with the IAEA.

But, the U.S. government and the Western media in a bid to achieve their political objectives have embarked on propaganda ballyhoo over the so-called Iran’s atomic weapons of mass destruction program.

By pressuring the IAEA, and the allegations on peaceful Iranian nuclear program, the U.S. is in fact putting Iran under pressure. The trend of developments has resulted in the illogical demands of the agency from the country that are ways beyond the IAEA’s duties and authorities.

In fact, there is a clear contradiction between the IAEA duties and authorities regarding the NPT issue and what it asks from Iran to do.

Moreover, according to the NPT, no country could be denied of the right of having nuclear facilities for its peaceful purposes.

It should also be noted that the agency has not yet fulfilled its commitments regarding Iran.

Another contradiction is the fact that Iran is put under pressure by the IAEA for signing the additional protocol to the NPT while, it does not make any reference to the nuclear facilities of the Zionist regime at all.

As a matter of fact, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no hidden nuclear activities for the production of nuclear weapons, and is determined to continue active and transparent cooperation with the IAEA.

Finally, the remarks made by the Iranian foreign minister bring up the question that by signing the protocol, what Iran would get in return. In fact, if the IAEA fulfills its commitments towards Iran, the constructive dialogue between the agency and Iran would be enhanced. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran intends to cooperate with the agency as in the past.