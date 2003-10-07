Khatami Meets New Iranian Envoy to Manila
October 8, 2003 - 0:0
TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mohammad Khatami received Iran's new Ambassador to the Philippines Jalal Kalantari here Tuesday.
Speaking at the meeting, Khatami expressed satisfaction over the growing trend of bilateral relations during recent years.
He also expressed hope that the two countries will take more effective measures to strengthen bilateral bonds, especially in economic and trade domains.
Kalantari briefed the president on the latest developments in mutual relations.