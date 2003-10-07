Ukraine Pushes EU for Closer Ties as Bloc Reaches Its Borders

YALTA, Ukraine (AFP) -- The European Union and Ukraine launched Tuesday a final round of talks before the EU expands next year, with the former Soviet republic seeking assurances about its future once the bloc comes up to its borders.

European Commission President Romano Prodi, the EU's top foreign policy official Javier Solana and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, all attended the meeting.

Legal and economic reforms in Ukraine and border surveillance topped the agenda of the meeting at the Black Sea resort city, due to conclude Tuesday evening.

The EU's enlargement to countries bordering Ukraine, notably Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, will "change the political and strategic landscape" of Europe, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Olexander Chaly said.

"We hope to get firm responses on the way in which our economic and political relations will develop. We are ready for frank, maybe hard, talks," Chaly said.

A week ago, Ukraine said it wanted concrete answers from the European Union on whether it will grant Kiev coveted market economy status and lift "discriminatory" trade barriers.

The current leadership of Ukraine, which has a population of 48 million, is officially aiming to join the European Union around 2010.

But EU Enlargement Commissioner Guenter Verheugen has said it was unlikely either Russia or Ukraine would become members in the near future.

Ukraine President Leonid Kuchma himself has said that Kiev has few prospects of joining the European Union for the next few decades.

Ahead of the summit, the U.S.-based rights group Human Rights Watch asked the European Union to use the meeting to press Kiev on human rights including prison conditions, press freedom and discrimination against women in the labor force.

"EU leaders should make clear to the Ukrainian government that respect for human rights is a precondition for deepening of relations," said Rachel Denber, acting executive director of Human Rights Watch's Europe and Central Asia Division.

Kuchma, who has forged closer political and economic ties with Russia since his government entered a rocky patch in its relations with the West over its dismal human rights record, has insisted on maintaining Kiev's historic link with its much more powerful neighbor.

"Such is our destiny," he said in July.

The EU recently criticized the creation of a single economic zone by Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, warning it could hurt Kiev's hopes of someday joining the union.