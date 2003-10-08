EGF, EDBI to Provide Software Exporters With Facilities

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – In line with efforts to improve the position of Iranian software products in foreign markets, Iran’s Export Guarantee Fund (EGF) along with the Export Development Bank of Iran (EDBI) are to provide software exporters with their required facilities, managing director of EDBI said here Wednesday.

A total of $600,000 would be allocated to the exporters, announced Noruz Kohzadi, adding some $360,000 have so far been paid to eligible traders.

“The EGF is ready to back software exporters against probable losses,” he stated.

Since it is not to face with common customs restrictions, selling software commodities via Internet is not that difficult, Kohzadi added, while pointing to some possible problems of Net Trading.