Money for Basic Science Helps Americans Win Nobels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The lion's share of the Nobel science prizes went to Americans this week -- as usual.

That doesn't mean U.S. scientists are smarter, experts said on Thursday, but they have more money to do the fundamental research that attracts Nobel attention.

Of the nine people who got Nobel science awards this week, six were Americans. A seventh, Clive Granger of Britain, is based in California.

This proportion of U.S. scientists among the laureates is typical when Nobel prizes are handed out. The Nobel Institute lists 276 U.S. recipients of the prizes, going back to 1906, when President Theodore Roosevelt took the Peace prize.

But most Americans got their Nobels for chemistry, physics, medicine/physiology, or economic sciences. There is little mystery as to why, according to Harriet Zuckerman, author of "Scientific Elite: Nobel Laureates in the United States."

"Yes, it is the case that the United States has supported science with some degree of generosity," Zuckerman said by telephone. But beyond this, there are jobs for top scientists who work in the area of basic science, she said.

For example, Paul Lauterbur of the University of Illinois shared the medicine prize this year for work in the area of magnetic resonance imaging, a painless diagnostic method used by doctors to look inside the bodies of patients.

He got the idea that led to modern hospital scanners in 1971, after working on similar applications for chemistry.

Lauterbur is typical of many other Nobel laureates in that the research that won him the award began decades ago, and Zuckerman said this was important. "One error that is often made is the assumption that if there are a lot of Nobel prizes going to American scientists, it's a measure of the quality of the current scientific enterprise," she said. "Funding has been up and down, and we are not in a period of very rich funding for science now."

Dr. Rita Colwell, director of the National Science Foundation, which has funded roughly half of the total U.S. Nobel laureates since the foundation was established in 1950, said the kind of funding available for research in the United States is also part of the picture. "Clearly the factors include the (U.S.) merit-based peer-reviewed research funding," Colwell said in a telephone interview. "The very best and brightest get funded."

For the very best scientists, she said, U.S. funding encourages independent exploration of their ideas. "Many countries have a fairly rigid system where young scientists are part of a lab instead of having their own independent laboratory," Colwell said. "Scientists in general in the U.S. can pursue their ideas, they can soar like eagles."