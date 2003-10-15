Bushehr Power Plant Project Not Delayed

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- An informed source here on Tuesday denied news of a dispute between Iran and Russia in their cooperation in the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and said that long-term projects are often revised due to technical problems.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that there has been no delay in the project, adding that yearly alterations in the plan lead to revisions of the project’s timetable.

He said that construction of the power plant will continue according to the contracts signed between Iran and Russia.

“A delayed or postponed project is often suspended, which is not the case with the Bushehr power plant, and unpredicted technical problems and the necessity to revise the designs of some of the project’s structures have led Russia to announce that it might not be able to complete the project on time, which is quite natural in long-term technical projects,” he added.

He denied the Itar-Tass news agency report which quoted an official from the Russian Atomic Energy Ministry as saying that the delay was caused by the fact that Iran did not purchase the necessary equipment from other countries on time, adding that Iran has made no foreign purchases for the Bushehr power plant project.

The source explained that Russia is contractually obligated to complete the power plant.

“According to the contract signed by Iran and Russia, Iran is not responsible for purchasing any equipment needed for the project,” he said.

The source went on to say that the nuclear fuel protocol is not in the least bit connected to the project to build the power plant, adding that this protocol will only be relevant after the power plant comes on stream.

He added that that media propaganda about a nonexistent dispute between Iran and Russia is in line with the U.S. policy to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear technology and expertise.

A number of news sources this week quoted unidentified Russian Energy Ministry officials as saying that the Bushehr power plant project might be delayed because of Iran’s failure to purchase foreign equipment needed for the project, a disagreement between Iran and Russia on consultations about the nuclear fuel protocol, and U.S. pressure on Russia to delay the project.

Meanwhile, a nuclear power expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said here Tuesday that the recent statement of Russian officials about a possible delay in the completion of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is merely a technical matter.

He told the Mehr News Agency that the Bushehr project was started long ago and essential equipment was purchased some years ago, adding that experts from both sides are studying the project in order to complete it on time.

The analyst denied that there were any political or management problems, saying that Tehran and Moscow are still in agreement on the Bushehr power plant.