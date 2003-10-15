IDB Credits $1m for Tabriz Underground Transport System

TEHRAN October 15 (Mehr News Agency) – Islamic Development Bank (IDB) ratified a loan order comprising one million dollars for the development plan of Tabriz Metro Line as well as a 380,000-dollar non-chargeable credit line for the Iranian University of Science and Industry, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Mahdi Karbasian said here Wednesday.

He also said that Iran, as the fourth biggest IDB shareholder, has so far been notably supported by the Bank.

Pointing to some previous IDB loans for projects in Azerbaijan, Hormozgan, and Kerman provinces, Karbasian said that it is now studying whether to provide a credit line for Metro System of Eastern Tehran.

“Meanwhile, IDB has already agreed to grant a loan for the development plan of Persian Gulf Shipbuilding Industry”.

Iran will host the annual IDB meeting next year, 7 years ahead of what was planned before, Karbasian added.