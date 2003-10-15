Over 70% Kuwaitis Have Visited Iran

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- A Kuwaiti official has announced that over 70% of Kuwaiti people have visited Iran’s tourist sites.

Hosham Almazit added that most of the tourists visit Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran.

“Kuwaiti tourists are interested to travel to Iran due to the low prices of air tickets and hotels, and the similar beliefs of the two nations,” said Almazit.

He has traveled to Iran to visit the tourist sites of Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari Province, adding that over 500 tourist agencies are currently working in Kuwait.

After the September 11 events, the Kuwaiti people were less interested in traveling to Western countries and are more interested in visiting Islamic countries.

He describes the province as one of the most attractive sites in Iran and added that mores hotels and guest houses must be built in the region to attract more tourists.

The heads of 11 tourist agencies and representatives of Kuwait Airlines and the Kuwait News Agency visited historical Zamankhan Bridge, the villages around Zayandehroud, and Chaghakhor Dam in Boroujen.

The province enjoys over 200 tourist sites.