GC Following All Laws and Regulations in Approving Candidates: GC Member

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) — Guardian Council member Reza Za’varei said here Saturday that the Guardian Council (GC) is following all the laws and regulations in approving the qualifications and credentials of candidates for the upcoming Majlis elections.

He stated that protecting the honor and reputation of the Iranian nation is one of the most important duties of the Guardian Council, adding that if someone does not possesses the necessary qualifications to become a member of parliament, then the Guardian Council will prevent him from becoming a candidate in line with national interests and according to law.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official said that the Interior Ministry is duty bound to provide the facilities necessary for holding elections and has no right to interfere in the process of elections, adding that such a measure would be against the law.

Za’varei, who is also member of the Central Board for the Supervision of Elections, said that both internal and external groups are opposed to the Guardian Council, adding that the internal groups disapprove of the Guardian Council’s supervision, claiming that it is against their personal and group interests and want no supervision of elections so that they can attain power.

The official added that those with unlawful aims disagree with the Guardian Council and that is why they are so concerned about the qualification and vetting process for candidates.