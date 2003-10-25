France Pays Tribute to 58 French Soldiers Killed 20 Years Ago in Beirut

BEIRUT (AFP) -- The French Embassy held a ceremony Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the bombing of France's military headquarters in Beirut, claimed by an unknown extremist group in which 28 soldiers perished.

Presided over by Ambassador Philippe Lecourtier, two survivors of the attack and French troops serving in the UN Interim Force for Lebanon also took part in the tribute at the French mission here.

The dawn attack on October 23, 1983 was one of the bloodiest disasters in recent French military history.

A blast ripped through an eight-floor building, reducing it to rubble, as 73 French soldiers, deployed in an international force, were sleeping.

Three minutes earlier a bomb at the U.S. military headquarters near Beirut airport killed 239 marines.