Kenya to Produce Bacteria to Fight Mosquito

NAIROBI (Reuters) -- Kenya plans to open Africa's first factory dedicated to the production of bacterial pesticides to help tackle Malaria, one of the continent's biggest killers, an international research body said on Friday.

The disease kills about 3,000 children a day and costs the world's poorest continent around $12 billion a year.

The International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) said the $1.5 million dollar facility would be operational within six weeks.

The factory will produce seven to eight tons of liquid Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (Bti) annually.

The pesticide, which can be sprayed on water and plants, is lethal to malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

It has been around for 20 years but has not been used extensively in Africa because of its high cost. Producing the pesticide in Kenya will reduce its cost to a third.

"It is squarely a scandal that with the means we have available that malaria is still that prevalent on this continent," Hans Herren, director general of ICIPE told reporters.

The factory will distribute Bti to the worst affected communities in the coast region and the western highlands.

Kenya spends about $40,000 annually to import the bacteria from China for horticultural use, the Chinese ambassador to Kenya, Guo Chongli said.