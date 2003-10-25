Iranian Cinema Receives Kudos in Kuwait

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -– The closing ceremony of Iran’s Film Week in Kuwait ended Friday October 24 attended by a great number of cinematic figures, writers and critics from Kuwait and Arab countries.

Participating in the closing ceremony, Iran’s Cultural attaché in Kuwait said that the cinematic figures, writers and artists of Kuwait praised the Iranian cinema while watching Iranian works.

“Dozens of award-winning Iranian films were screened this week in Kuwait,” added Hassan Khakrand.

“Blackboard,” by Samira Makhmalbaf, “Taste of Cherry,” by Abbas Kiarostami, “Gabbeh,” by Mohsen Makhmalbaf, “Circle,” by Ja’far Panahi, and “The Color of Heaven” by Majid Majidi went on screen during the week. He further mentioned, “International success of Iranian cinema has drawn the attention of many Kuwaiti critics and cineastes and it seems that Kuwait has become a good market for Iranian films.”

“The presence of some 60,000 Iranians and thousands of Iranian Kuwaitis in Kuwait has contributed a lot to the flourish of Iranian cinema in Kuwait,” he added.

Participating in the closing ceremony, secretary of Art, Culture and Literature of Kuwait also said that the Iranian cinema enjoys a highly special status with good moral characteristics.

Badr-al Refaei added that Iran and Kuwait can also have a good cooperation in producing joint films.

He also praised the technical and artistic potentials of the Iranian cinema and described the present situation as a suitable ground for joint cinematic and TV film productions.

Director of Kuwait Cinema Club as one of the participants in the closing ceremony also said that Kuwaiti cineastes intend to screen more Iranian films, adding that almost 80% of the films screened in Kuwait are American while Iranian films can surely prove more successful.