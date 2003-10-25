Iran Determined to Assist in Reconstruction of Iraq

Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi said yesterday that the Islamic Republic can help promote Iraq’s reconstruction program by relying on its various economic capabilities as well as its position in the region.

Kharrazi told IRNA upon arrival from Madrid, where he was participating in a conference of international donors to solicit funds for the reconstruction of Iraq, that the Iraqi people should be allowed to control the affairs of their country. He also stated that the United Nations should play a decisive role in Iraq.

Iran has spared no effort in helping the Iraqi people since the start of the U.S.-British campaign in Iraq that ousted former dictator Saddam Hussein and brought the Iraqi Governing Council to power.

Now that the international community is calling for donations to help reconstruct the country in the post-Saddam era, the Islamic Republic is determined to actively participate in providing assistance to Iraq.

This was in fact the basis for Iran’s announcement that it would allocate a credit facility of up to 300 million dollars for purchases and finance projects in Iraq. Iran has also pledged to share its oil facilities with Iraq and to supply electricity and gas to the country.

Iran’s pledges can prepare the ground for creating employment opportunities in Iraq and can also help boost the economy of rural areas of Iraq bordering Iran.

Iran has long borders with Iraq and many port facilities on the Persian Gulf, which place Iran in a unique position in regard to reconstruction of Iraq.

Kharrazi also said yesterday that Iran is ready to refine and export 350,000 barrels of Iraqi oil a day to help facilitate Iraqi oil exports in the same manner as its swap arrangement for the export of crude oil from Kazakhstan and other Caspian states through its southern ports.

Iran’s primary concern is assisting in the reconstruction of Iraq in all possible areas. Iran attaches great significance to this help, since it could eventually facilitate the institutionalization of peace as well as the establishment of a democratic government in Iraq.

Iraq undoubtedly needs lasting stability before any steps toward reconstruction can be taken. However, any prospect for a stable Iraq now seems almost impossible, in light of the spiraling violence and unrest in the country, for which only U.S. and British troops can be blamed.