Australia Urges Black Boxes to Curb Illegal Fishing

CANBERRA (Reuters) -- Australia has proposed fishing vessels from 24 nations be equipped with "black boxes" so a centralized system can monitor their locations to help curb illegal fishing in remote southern waters.

The plan was drafted after Australian authorities spent 21 days in August chasing a Uruguayan-flagged boat, the Viarsa, suspected of poaching rare Patagonian toothfish. The chase, through freezing, Antarctic seas, finally ended off South Africa.

Australia's Environment Parliamentary Secretary Sharman Stone said on Monday the vessel's radio transmitter showed it was off the coast of South Africa when the boat was spotted in Australian waters, sparking the 3,900-nautical mile chase.

Stone said the plan, which has been presented to the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, had already received support from the United States and New Zealand.

But she said support was needed from all members of the 24-nation commission, which is meeting in the Tasmanian state capital Hobart for the next two weeks.

Some of the other members include Uruguay, Japan, Germany, India, Britain, Spain, France, South Africa, Russia and Brazil.

"A centralized vessel monitoring system will allow members to independently verify and validate the position of their fishing ships and their movements, with data fed back to the Hobart (commission) secretariat," Stone said in a statement.

The Viarsa was eventually stormed by Australian and South African fisheries' officials and escorted back to Australia.

Earlier this month, five crew members were charged by Australian authorities with illegal fishing and face fines of up to A$550,000 ($385,000) after about 94 tons of the toothfish, also known as Chilean sea bass, was recovered from the vessel.

The chase for the Viarsa highlighted not only the plight of the increasingly rare toothfish, a delicacy prized in Asia and the United States, but also the declining state of the world's over-exploited fisheries.

Marine conservationists warn that the deep-sea fish could become commercially extinct by 2007 because of illegal fishing.