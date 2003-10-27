Iran Grabs World Karate Gold

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Iran lifted the title of the World Youth and Under-21 Karate Championships ended in Marseille, France, Sunday night.

Iran snatched six gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, said the Karate Federation, adding that France finished runner-up and Japan stood third.

On Friday, Iran ranked first and second in the world under-21 kumite and kata respectively.

In the kumite final, Iran overpowered Belarus 3-0 to celebrate the world title.

Moslem Zeinoddin, Hossein Rowhani, and Jassem Vishgahi represented Iran in the final.

France and the Netherlands tied at No. 3.

The second title of world kata was won by Iran Friday night as it was narrowly defeated by the host.

France kept the trophy at home by beating Iran 2-1 in the final. The third title jointly went to Italy and Germany.

Iran comprised Mostafa Pourjalali, Malek Mehrabi, and Afshin Hemmati-Moqaddam.