Male Hormones, Culprit in Vascular Disease?

NEW YORK (Reuters) -- An explanation for why men are more prone than women to develop atherosclerosis or 'hardening of the arteries' has just come out of Australia.

Immune system scavenger cells called macrophages taken from men respond differently to male hormones than do women's macrophages, researchers report.

When male macrophages -- but not female cells -- are exposed to androgens, their expression of 27 genes is boosted, and many of these genes produce proteins linked to the promotion of atherosclerosis.

"The implication is a new possible explanation for the well known 'gender gap' in atherosclerosis, with men suffering more severe and extensive disease than women in almost all countries worldwide," Dr. David S. Celermajer of the University of Sydney, told Reuters Health. The gender gap has long been presumed to be due to the protective effects of estrogens, he explained, but "recent clinical trials do not support this idea. Rather, the gender gap could be due to a deleterious effect of androgens."

Celermajer said his team plans to continue to explore ways that male hormones influence the process of atherosclerosis. They also hope to develop "selective androgen antagonists that might inhibit any adverse effects of androgens on heart and blood vessels, without having unwanted effects on other androgen-sensitive tissues, like prostate or skin."