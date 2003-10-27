Iran to Become World’s Second Oil, Gas Producer

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Iran will hold second largest producer of oil and gas in the world on completion of a comprehensive ten-year plan designed by the Iranian Oil Ministry, Director of eclectic planning in National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said here Monday.

It can be achieved provided that structural reforms would go on within the oil ministry, Mohammad Reza Moqaddam added. In line with these structural changes, relations between NIOC and the Iranian government will be based on trade grounds, he stated, saying, “The Company will afterwards select most economical choices for developing the oilfields to increase state revenues.”

Moqaddam also said that, in order to fulfill OPEC suggestion, investment plans should be multiplied so as to reach a daily output of 5.4 million oil barrels by the end of the fourth economic development plan (2005-2010). “Meanwhile, oil recovery index must increase to 27 percent by then.”

While developing the oilfields, NIOC would pay ownership interest as well as special tax to the government in order to raise its revenues, he added. “It does not however mean to privatize the Company,” he stated.

The country’s oil reserves are estimated to exceed 130 billion barrels regarding the number of reserves that has not been yet reassessed, Moqaddam said. ER/IS END MNA