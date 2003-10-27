Iran, Kuwait to Finalize Talks on Gas Exports in Two Months: NIGC

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Roknoddin Javadi has said that Iran would finalize talks on exporting gas to Kuwait from its major South Pars gas field within the next two months, the press reported here on Monday.

The Persian-language newspaper `Afarinesh' quoted Javadi as saying that Iran and Kuwait are currently debating the issue, stressing that a delegation from Kuwait will arrive in Tehran next month to continue the talks.

He said the amount of Iran's gas exports to Kuwait would be decided upon the agreement of both parties.

Asked from which phase of the South Pars project Iran will export gas to Kuwait, Javadi said this depends on Kuwait's demand of gas.

He said if the demand is low, the gas exports would be supplied from the prevailing phases. Otherwise, the NIGC head added, Iran will allocate new phases to this.

Javadi's remarks followed those of Kuwait's Minister of Oil Sheikh al-Ahmad Fahd on Sunday that negotiations with Iran on the export of natural gas from South Pars gas field to Kuwait are now in their advanced stages.

The Kuwait-based Al-Anbaa daily quoted Fahd as saying that Iran and Kuwait had started talks on the issue "several years ago".

"Following the recent visit of an Iranian delegation to Kuwait that was aimed to follow up the discussion, a Kuwaiti delegation is due to visit Iran in November," he said.

Kuwaiti officials have repeatedly underlined that despite purchasing gas from Qatar, Kuwait is still interested in importing an approximate daily quota of 300 million cubic feet of gas from Iran.

Kuwait favors purchase of gas from Iran in view of its high quality and its application in petrochemical industry, production of liquid gas and many other cases.