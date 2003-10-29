4th Plan Bill to Be Presented to Majlis in Two Weeks: Sattarifar

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Head of the Management and Planning Organization Mohammad Sattarifar said here on Wednesday that government will submit the bill on the fourth five-year economic, social and cultural development plan to Majlis within the next two weeks.

Sattarifar told reporters on the sidelines of weekly cabinet session that before submission to Majlis, the bill would be forwarded to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

He hoped that Majlis in turn would study the bill before the seventh parliamentary elections and continue the debate after the elections.

He added that an extraordinary meeting is to be held to study the bill next week.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sattarifar said government has earmarked rls 4,000 billion for gasoline imports.