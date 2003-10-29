Iran Should Provide Technical, Engineering, and Economic Services to Iraq: MPs

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) — MP Vali Azarvash said Wednesday that Iran should help rebuild Iraq by providing technical, engineering, and economic services.

Iran pledged to contribute 300 million dollars financial aid to the reconstruction of Iraq in the Madrid Conference last Week.

Azarvash, who represents Ardebil in the Majlis, told the Mehr News Agency that Iran-Iraq relations are not comparable with those of other neighboring countries due to the holy shrines in Iraq and the two countries’ common Islamic culture.

“Iran can help reconstruct Iraq through providing technical and engineering services due to its high engineering and economic capabilities as an alternative to loans or direct financial donations,” he said.

Azarvash, who is also member of the Majlis Development Commission, said that technical and engineering services should be based on economic and financial strategies, adding that non-governmental organizations can also be helpful in the reconstruction of Iraq.

The MP stressed that there are political motives behind the large and long-term loans that certain countries have donated for the reconstruction of Iraq.

Azarvash said that Iran is prepared to help establish peace, stability, and security, especially on the borders between Iran and Iraq, adding that Iran should provide significant technical and developmental assistance to Iraq.

MP Ali Qanbari also said that Iran cannot give financial help to Iraq and is only able to help reconstruct Iraq by dispatching workforce and technical and engineering services to Iraq.

Qanbari who represents Ardal and Farsan in Majlis told the Mehr News Agency that Iran should play a massive role in the reconstruction of Iraq but due to excessive internal problems that it faces, it cannot give direct financial help to Iraq.

“We should dedicate this loan to the non-governmental contractors who can actively participate in the reconstruction of Iraq by means of the unemployed youths,” he said.

He said in this way Iran can fulfill the financial needs of the unemployed youths and help increase the country’s national security and beneficence.

Qanbari who is also member of the Majlis Plan and Budget Commission noted that in any case Iran’s participation in the reconstruction of Iraq should first be approved by Majlis. Iran’s Financial Aid to Iraq Should Be Approved by Majlis: MP

Rajab-Ali Mazrooei, deputy chairman of the Majlis Plan and Budget Commission, said Wednesday that a $300 million budget pledged by Iran in the Madrid Conference to the Iraqi reconstruction must be approved by the Majlis.

“Insecurity in Iraq will naturally endanger Iran’s interests in its borders with Iraq and we should not neglect any action that would establish peace and stability in Iraq in order to maintain national security within the country,” Mazrooei told the Mehr News Agency.

Mazrooei stressed that any participation by Iran in reconstruction and establishment of peace and security in Iraq is a wise decision.

Iran should take measures to this effect in order to maintain security along the joint borders but the Majlis should approve of the amount of financial help to Iraq. Iranian Public Opinion Opposed to Iran’s Participation in Reconstruction of Iraq

Political analyst Ali Khorram said here Wednesday that consensus between the Iranian government and people would help Iran establish an active presence in Iraq.

Khorram told the Mehr News Agency that Iran’s participation in the reconstruction of Iraq is essential but public opinion will probably not approve.

He said that internal opposition has arisen to Iran’s participation in the reconstruction process in Iraq as well as the $300 million budget allocated to the project.

Khorram added that according to the United Nations, Iraq inflicted $249 billion in damages on Iran during the eight-year imposed war, adding that due to Iran’s internal problems, the Iranian people are naturally opposed to Iran’s participation in the reconstruction of Iraq.

“The countries that help Iraq financially or with equipment are the only countries that will be allowed to establish an economic foothold in Iraq. This issue was mentioned in the Madrid Conference for the reconstruction of Iraq, which Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi attended,” he said.

He stated that since Iran has been accused of destabilizing Iraq, its participation in the reconstruction of the country could create a friendly and peaceful image of the country in the international community. “Iran can in this way prove to the world its interest in the establishment of peace and stability in Iraq,” he said

Khorram concluded by saying that foreign financial assistance to Iraq is beneficial for the Iraqi nation and will be used in the reconstruction process of the country.