Adults Like Thrill of Fear at Halloween

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- Americans young and old will play at getting scared on Friday, the annual celebration of Halloween, to the delight of costume vendors and candy stores. Millions of children dressed in costumes as ghosts, vampires, or Harry Potter and Barbie dolls, will go door to door around their neighborhoods crying "Trick or treat!"

Adults who open the door offer handfuls of sweets, under the implied threat that their homes will be 'treated' -- sometimes pelted with eggs or covered in toilet paper.

However the increasingly commercialized Halloween these days has less to do with the Celtic and Druid traditions at its root.

And in bars from New York to San Francisco, young adults 30 and younger will not hesitate to sweat out the evening in a bloody vampire mask, or disguised as Neo -- hero of "Matrix Reloaded" -- or even Arnold Schwarzenegger, California's governor elect.

"Young adults have propelled Halloween into a holiday for all ages," said Phil Rist from BIGresearch Institute, which authors the National Retailers' Federation's annual report.

"With so many activities and celebrations, from adult costume parties to traditional pumpkin carving, it's easy to see that Halloween is not just for kids anymore," said Rist.

Halloween is, after Christmas, the second most commercial event of the year. Consumers will spend an average 41.8 dollars on preparing for the event: 15 dollars to dress up, 14 on sweets and 10 dollars on decorations, the NRF report said.

Some 57 percent of young people aged 18-24 expect to dress up, while 50 percent will participate at an organized party, according to the study.

Around 53 percent of those 25 to 44 years old will supervise trick-or-treating by their children. And nearly 90 percent of those over-45 have bought in supplies of sweets so as not to be caught off guard when Halloween celebrants come to call.

Since the end of September, stores have been full of Halloween related items, pretend spiders' webs, containers full of fake eyeballs, and plastic jack o'lanterns -- modeled after carved out pumpkins.

Halloween costume sales are also thriving on the Internet, where one of the busiest sites is BuyCostumes.com, which claims to have cornered around 25 percent of the US market for costumes. The site, which offers several thousand disguises, expects "more than a million" customers in the last few days before Friday.

This year, the demand is greater among children for cartoon characters. Characters from the Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh series are popular, and among older buyers recent Hollywood hits like the Hulk are popular.

But some grit their teeth about the upcoming date.

"Halloween is the gaudiest example of the infantilization of the American culture," says ***Time Magazine*** editorialist Michael Elliott.

And he notes: "Infantile societies become degraded, unable to meet the realities that face them. "We now have to be worried not just about children behaving like adults but about adults behaving like children."