Qur’an Int’l Exhibition to Open on Friday

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- The 11th Qur’an International Exhibition is to open Friday here at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Representatives from Iran and 30 foreign countries including Japan, Kuwait, Syria, Sudan, Bosnia, Germany, China, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey, Tanzania, UAE, Ethiopia and Nigeria are expected to participate in the exhibition.

In a press conference held here yesterday, cultural deputy of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance stated that the exhibition will try to represent several aspects of the Holy Qur’an and help people get more familiar and act as instructed by the Qur’an. Mohammad-Ali Sho’aei added, “During the 10 rounds of Qur’an exhibition in Iran, we have reached maturity in cultural activities. In other words, this Qur’anic event is known not only in Iran but in the whole Muslim world and every year we witness more participations from foreign countries.”

“At the international section, to be held on Nov.5-15 (Ramadan 10-20), several Iranian and foreign scholars are expected to discuss issues such as the role of the Holy Qur’an through different cultural periods in terms of Qur’anic concepts,” he mentioned.

Sho’aei added that a ceremony commemorating the memory of the late Ayatollah Mohammad-Baqer Hakim, former chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SAIRI), will also be held as another program of the international section.

He also mentioned that concurrent with Iran’s exhibit, the Qur’an exhibitions will also be held in France, Pakistan, Qatar, Canada and Kenya.

The exhibition is arranged to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution while 25 other Qur’an exhibitions will be held simultaneously in 25 provinces, he said, adding that a total of 100 publishers will also display their products at the large space designed at IIDCYA on Hijab St., Tehran.

Conducting seminars, compiling and publishing works by Imam Khomeini, exhibition of Qur’anic artworks including illumination, calligraphy, miniature and carpet tableaus are among other activities of the event.

The youth will also have the chance to chat over the internet with the world about the Qur’anic issues from the exhibit. RM/SRM/IS END MNA