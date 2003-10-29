Consultation Among Iraq's Neighbors, Necessary and Important

Iranian Foreign Minster Kamal Kharrazi has condemned the recent attack on the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Baghdad.

After the Egyptian Interests Section in Tehran delivered a written message from his Egyptian counterpart Shawky Ismail on Tuesday, Kharrazi called conditions in Iraq dangerous, saying the attack on the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross had been launched by those who want the occupiers to remain in Iraq.

Kharrazi stressed the need to hand over responsibility for running the affairs of Iraq to the Iraqi people and called on the United Nations to play a more significant and effective role in the country.

It is clear that that the undesirable turn of events that began in Iraq a few months after the occupation of the country is a bad omen for the future of Iraq and the region.

Political analysts believe that the underestimation of the consequences of the occupation of Iraq and the occupiers' reluctance to hand over power to the Iraqi people are the main reasons for the ever-increasing insecurity in that country. In fact, insecurity in Iraq is indicative of the deteriorating situation throughout the region.

Moreover, the Zionist regime's military operations over the past few days, including its intrusion into southern Lebanon and its threats against countries in the region clearly illustrate that a plot against regional Muslim states is being implemented.

Some political analysts believe that the plot is meant to facilitate continuation of the occupation and to wrest more concessions from Arab states in the region for the Zionist regime.

As a matter of fact, the United States and the Zionist regime have adopted a common and coordinated policy with the goal of changing the map of the Middle East. In a bid to prepare the ground for the implementation of the scheme, the U.S. and the Zionist regime are taking two measures: reinforcing their military presence and fanning the flames of crises in the region.

Also, the U.S. and the Zionist regime have initiated a vast psychological war against the important and influential countries of the region. The baseless accusations that Iran, Syria, and Lebanon are supporting terrorism, the allegations that Iran and Saudi Arabia are seeking to gain access to weapons of mass destruction, and the attempt to lay the blame for the insecurity in Iraq on neighboring countries are all part of this plot.

Due to the fast pace of developments in the Middle East, the regional states are justified in their concerns and should heed the advice of the Iranian foreign minister, who said that consultation among Iraq's neighbors is necessary and important, in order to thwart the common threats they are facing.