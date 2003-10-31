U.S. Propaganda Against Iran Illogical

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hamid-Reza Assefi on Tuesday rejected a U.S. demand for extradition of Al-Qaeda members who are now in custody in Iran, saying that the Al-Qaeda members have committed crimes in the country and therefore will be tried and punished according to the laws of the Islamic Republic.

Assefi’s remarks were in response to U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, who had called on Iran to turn over all Al-Qaeda suspects it has detained to the United States or their countries of origin.

After Iran submitted a report on its anti-terrorist activities to the United Nations in September, U.S. officials started a new wave of propaganda against Iran.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage even went one step further than Powell by saying that the U.S. is prepared to resume limited contacts with Iran, stressing however that Washington cannot move the process forward until Tehran shares its intelligence.

The wording of Armitage’s remarks was specially devised to mislead world public opinion and convince people that Iran is seeking to open a dialogue with the U.S. and that the detention of Al-Qaeda suspects is an obstacle to this dialogue.

White House officials believe that they can force Iran to turn over the Al-Qaeda detainees through propaganda and political pressure.

This is unacceptable, since some of the detainees have been charged with committing crimes in Iran and according to international law they are outside of the jurisdiction of the U.S. government and must be tried and, if found guilty, punished in the place where they committed the crimes.

In addition, U.S. officials are trying to lay the blame for the recent unrest in Iraq on the Islamic Republic. They are in fact trying to divert attention from their failure to restore order in Iraq and provide security for the people.

White House spokesman Scott McClellan on Tuesday called on Syria and Iran to take action to stop cross-border infiltration of guerrillas into Iraq after a series of suicide bombings in the country. U.S. officials are trying to create the impression that the recent series of blasts in Iraq were carried out by outside elements who sneaked into the country and are being supported by foreigners.

In fact, it is U.S. officials who bear the responsibility for the escalation of tension in Iraq. If the U.S. and British occupation troops withdrew from Iraq and power was handed over to the Iraqi people, peace and security would prevail in Iraq. However, it seems that the White House is more interested in pursuing its own political and economic interests than in responding to the demands of the Iraqi people.