Top Cleric Says Iran’s "Red Lines" Still Exist Over NPT Protocol

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Senior cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said here on Friday that Iran’s accepting to sign the additional protocol of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was a decision that the Islamic establishment had made to pass the crisis, stressing however that Iran’s "red lines" still exist over the issue.

Jannati, delivering a sermon at Friday prayers, said the officials had exercised the necessary prudence and expediency in making the decision, stressing that no ill-intention was involved in the case.

"Yet, our red lines still exist. No one can say anything to harm Iran’s independence, security, dignity and sovereignty," he told worshipers at Tehran University Campus.

Earlier last month, the Expediency Council chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said that Iran had certain conditions for signing the NPT protocol, stressing that these conditions may be the same as those of the US.

Rafsanjani intimated in his sermon at Tehran Friday prayers that Iran’s signing of the protocol must not jeopardize its security, values and sanctities, and that it must not lead to investigation of issues that are not related to the nuclear energy.

Jannati, who is also the head of the supervising Guardian Council (GC), stressed that Iran’s commitment toward the agreement with Europe over the issue of the NPT protocol depends whether France, Germany and Britain would take a similar move.

"If the European party fails to live up to its commitments, the commitments that we made should be in turn regarded as cancelled," he said.

"EU cannot threaten us by political games and force us to do what they, themselves, never do nor believe in".

Jannati pointed to the recent remarks by some U.S. officials that the White House is not after toppling the Islamic establishment, stressing that such positions are not new to Iran.

The GC head further recalled the new U.S. charges against Iran over the issue of human rights, stressing that this is part of the efforts by Washington leaders to seek pretexts against the Islamic Republic.

"No country in the world violates human rights as much as the U.S. and the Zionist regime do," Jannati added.