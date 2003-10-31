Majority of Europeans Say Israel Threatens World Peace

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Majority of the Europeans believe that Israel is the main threat to the world peace because of its suppressive and expansionist policies in the occupied territories, a poll showed as quoted al-Hayat newspaper.

In an answer to a question that which country they consider as a threat to world peace 59 percent of the respondents cited Israel as the main threat.

The continued settlements in the occupied territories and the suppression of the Palestinian people have been mentioned as the reasons, the poll conducted by an international institute said.

Even though Europeans hold different views about Israel’s policies 70 percent of the Dutch people see Israel as potential threat to the international peace which is the highest in Europe. MS/IS END MNA