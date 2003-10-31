Iran Ready to Respond to Any IAEA Questions on Its Nuclear Activities

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) —- Ali-Akbar Salehi, Iran’s representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Friday that Iran is ready to respond to any question from IAEA about its nuclear activities.

Salehi, in an interview with the Al-Arabiyah satellite TV network, said that Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA and the international community provides a good example for the U.S. about how to prevent international crises through diplomacy.

“I think Iran’s nuclear dossier will be closed in the near future,” he said.

Salehi announced that Iran will sign the additional protocol of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) after November 20.

“Iran will announce its readiness to accept the protocol before the next session of the IAEA Board of Governors and the necessary measures will then be taken for the protocol to be signed,” he said.