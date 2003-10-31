German expert hails Iran’s "very wise" policy towards U.S.

BERLIN (IRNA) – Germany’s most prominent Middle East expert Peter Scholl-Latour praised Iran’s "very wise" foreign policy in view of America’s ongoing provocations against the Islamic Republic.

"Well I think Iran has basically displayed a very wise policy (vis-a-vis the U.S.) in recent times. A wise policy in a sense that it (Iran) has not provoked and I believe that this wait-and-see position is very prudent," Scholl-Latour said Friday in an interview with IRNA.

He added that Washington’s Iran policy was still influenced by "deep-seeded prejudices".

"It goes back to the occupation of the U.S. embassy (in Tehran), the fall of the Shah and whatever else happened," Scholl-Latour added.

He urged Iran to look out for allies such as Russia and Europe.

"Iran should seek out allies, Russia is not too bad, and relations with the Europeans should be further strengthened ....," said the famous journalist who has covered Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.