Iran, India Ink Agreement to Boost Technology Cooperation

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Iran and India signed on Wednesday an agreement to cooperate in the areas of science, technology, information technology and environment protection for two years.

According to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, the agreement was inked by the Deputy Minister Jaafar Mili-Monfared and his Indian counterpart Rama Mourati.

Under the agreement, the sides agreed on the setting up of exhibitions by the Indian companies involved in the IT information as well as training courses and workshops in Iran.

Iran and India pledged to conduct further probe into the potential areas of the bilateral cooperation in the scientific and technological matters as part of efforts to boost ties in those areas.

The two countries agreed to set up a joint internet center and hold periodical training workshop on the management and policy-making affairs.