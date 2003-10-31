Mahathir Steps Down

KUALA LUMPUR (Compiled From Dispatches) -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a man who transferred his country into an Asian tiger, has handed over power to his deputy after 22 years in power.

The King of Malaysia, Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, swore in Abdullah Badawi as the country's next leader at a ceremony in the National Palace broadcast live on television, BBC reported.

Mahathir received Malaysia's highest award, the "Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara", which will allow him to be addressed by the honorific title "Tun".

The handover is a big change for a country where some 40% of the population were not even born when Dr. Mahathir came to power. He has presided over Malaysia for almost half its post-independence life.

He stepped down voluntarily with a democratic system.

As an outspoken supporter of Third world countries and a critic of new colonialism in the international trade system he was harshly criticized by some developed countries.

He was snubbed by Australian Prime Minister John Howard. Howard said in a radio interview he had no farewell message for Mahathir, who has regularly dismissed Australia's bid to be accepted as part of Asia, describing it recently as "some sort of transplant from another region".

Mahathir has helped to fashion what was once an economic backwater into a high-flying industrialized nation. Some in the Islamic world look at Mahathir’s economic and political policies as a model for their own country.

Wearing a black tunic and traditional ethnic Malay dress, Dr. Abdullah pledged to "fulfil the obligations of this position honestly and with all my energy". After the ceremony at the palace, the focus switched to the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia's new city of government.

Most of the people in Malaysia regard him as a hero, even though many of his supporters think it is now time for him to move on.

"I've had my day, it's other people's turn now. I had 22 years. I can't complain," he told reporters on Thursday.

Malaysia's new prime minister - its fifth since the country's independence from Britain in 1957 - is considered rather different from Dr. Mahathir in style. Abdullah will face general elections within a year, with the Islamic Party (PAS) presenting the biggest challenge to his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which has been in power since independence.

Abdullah is seen as a safe pair of hands, a clean and honest administrator.