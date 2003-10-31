Mahathir’s Legacy

Mahathir Mohamad, Southeast Asia’s elder statesman, voluntarily stepped down as Malaysian prime minister and handed over power to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi on Friday. He will always be remembered for his significant contributions toward boosting Malaysia’s economy over the past two decades.

In fact, the highly advanced and developed Malaysia of today cannot at all be compared with the Malaysia of 1981, the year Mahathir took office. Major signs of progress are clearly obvious in the economic, social, and cultural spheres.

Mahathir –- who has been given the title the Father of Modernization in Malaysia -– made strenuous efforts to transform the country into an industrialized and prosperous Asian country.

International politicians, intellectuals, and economists believe that Mahathir’s greatest achievement was boosting the self-confidence of the Malaysian nation with the goal of realizing progress and development. This is particularly significant, considering that Malaysia had a stagnant economy when Mahathir took office. Now, however, the country has become one of the major rivals of Western countries in various areas, particularly the auto industry.

Mahathir has also been able to foster harmony and coexistence among the country’s ethnic groups such as the Malays, the Chinese, and the Indians.

Malaysia’s outspoken former leader has always been a thorn in the side of the West, particularly Israel and the United States, for his stance in defense of the Islamic world in regard to globalization and other international developments. This also made him a controversial figure in Southeast Asia.

His remarks against Israel at the recent Summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference in Malaysia, in which he said that “Jews rule the world by proxy”, drew the ire of the West, Zionist circles, and the White House.

His remarks on Thursday about the Zionists provided another reason for certain world leaders to be happy to see his departure.

"They must never feel they are the chosen people who cannot be criticized. They suffered a great deal in the past, they were killed and massacred and then came the Holocaust,” Mahathir told a press conference. "We are sad to see how they were mistreated by the Europeans. The Muslims never ill-treated the Jews, but now they are behaving exactly how the Europeans behaved towards them against the Muslims."

Many political analysts say that the future leadership of Malaysia looks promising and believe that Badawi will continue Mahathir’s program. The only threats to Mahathir’s legacy are the covert efforts to create social and economic instability in the country. Nevertheless, Mahathir has made Malaysia an economic power to reckon with.