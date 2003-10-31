Tehran Declaration Comprehensive: ElBaradei

OTTAWA (Compiled From Dispatches) - Iran's declaration to the International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuclear program looks to be comprehensive, the head of the UN agency said on Thursday.

The IAEA's governing board had set an Oct. 31 deadline for Iran to come clean about the program. Iran gave the IAEA a declaration on Oct. 23 about its nuclear program which is aimed for civilian use.

"I think we are making good progress. Iran has submitted what (it) assured me to be a comprehensive and accurate declaration," IAEA head Mohamed ElBaradei told reporters in Ottawa as carried by Reuters. "I think I could say that at first glance the report is comprehensive but we still have to do a lot of fine-tuning, we still have to do a lot of questioning, and that is why we are there right now and we will continue to be there doing an inspection for quite a few months in fact."

Last week, Iran agreed to freeze uranium enrichment and to sign the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, allowing snap inspections of its nuclear sites.

"I will expect that, next week, they will send me a letter requesting they will conclude an additional protocol, which also would be a very positive development," ElBaradei said after talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Bill Graham. A spokeswoman for the Vienna-based IAEA said the declaration contained "a great deal of information addressing key areas of Iran's past nuclear program which IAEA inspectors had raised questions about."

"Whether it provides all the answers has yet to be verified," said Melissa Fleming.

A Vienna-based Western diplomat closely following the IAEA inspections in Iran said he expected Tehran had complied with the agency's demand for information to the extent that it "at least gave some kind of answer" to all the questions raised.

These questions included a full picture of Tehran's uranium enrichment program, nuclear import and export lists and other information.

Elbaradei Stresses Iran’s Right for Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy

ElBaradei once again stressed Iran’s right to have a peaceful nuclear program.

"According to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), every country has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. This applies also to Iran," ElBaradei said in an interview with the daily 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung'.

He welcomed readiness of the European countries to provide Iran with modern nuclear technology, after Teheran has fulfilled Europe’s nuclear security guarantees, IRNA reported.

"Frankly speaking, I believe this is probably in the long-term the right way. We also have elsewhere security guarantees that nuclear programs serve only peaceful purposes," ElBaradei added.

Tehran has consented to a voluntary suspension of its uranium enrichment program and signs the additional nuclear safeguards protocol, while in exchange Europe agreed to provide Iran with modern civilian nuclear technology.