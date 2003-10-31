Jury in Washington Sniper Trial Hears of Threats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Reuters) -- The jury in Washington sniper suspect John Muhammad's murder trial heard about two key pieces of evidence on Thursday: A Tarot "death" card and a threatening note that read in part: "Your children are not safe anywhere at any time."

Muhammad's trial on murder, terrorism, conspiracy and weapons charges has featured a series of witnesses testifying to the string of 13 shooting attacks that terrorized the Washington D.C. area a year ago.

The charges against Muhammad stem from the single Oct. 9, 2002, shooting death of Dean Meyers, 53, at a Manassas gas station. Prosecutors have presented evidence for the other attacks to support their case against Muhammad, 42.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The Tarot card was found near a Maryland school where 13-year-old Iran Brown was critically wounded in a shooting attack on Oct. 7, 2002, one of 13 sniper-style shootings in and around the U.S. capital last year. There was a note written on the Tarot card, according to a police officer's testimony. It read, "Code: Call me God."

The letter was recovered near a Virginia restaurant where Jeffrey Hopper was shot and injured on Oct. 19, 2002. A police officer testified he found a plastic bag tacked to a tree in woods near the restaurant. Prosecutors said the four-page note inside the bag demanded $10 million and warned, "Your children are not safe anywhere at any time."

Jurors in the Virginia Beach trial also listened to a recording of a 911 call from the husband of another shooting victim, Linda Franklin, a 47-year-old FBI analyst killed in a Home Depot parking lot in Washington's Virginia suburbs on Oct. 14, 2002.

Ted Franklin said he heard what sounded "like a piece of wood smacking the concrete," and felt something hit his face.

"Afterwards, I found out it was my wife's blood," he testified.

Muhammad's young traveling companion, Lee Malvo, 18, is set for trial next month in Franklin's murder. Malvo's lawyers plan to present an insanity defense, alleging he was brainwashed by Muhammad.

Both trials were moved from their original jurisdictions in the Washington area some 200 miles (320km) south in search of unbiased jurors. All members of Muhammad's jury said before being seated that they could impose the death penalty if necessary.