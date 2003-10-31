Unseeded Pavel Reaches Paris Semifinal

PARIS (Reuters) -- Unseeded Andrei Pavel of Romania, rediscovering his form after a lengthy injury break, reached the semifinals of the Paris Masters when he beat fifth seed Rainer Schuettler 2-6 6-3 6-2 on Friday.

The German, finalist in the Australian Open in January, finally ran out of gas after competing in 31 tournaments this year.

Pavel, by contrast, missed six months of the year with a back injury, slumping to 191 in the rankings after finishing 2002 ranked 26th. He did not win a match until September but reached the last four in Metz four weeks ago.

He will play either 14th seed Jiri Novak of the Czech Republic or qualifier Hicham Arazi of Morocco in the semifinals of the final regular tour event of the year.