Iran Wins 43 Medals at World Disabled Athletics

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Iran’s medal toll at the World Disabled Track-and-Field Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand, reached 43 Thursday.

Iran took three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals on the last day of men’s and women’s contests.

Iran scooped up nine medals on the opening day of the world meet, which started Monday.

In men's contests, Ali Naderi, Alireza Yamoussa, and Mokhtar Nour-Afshan bagged golds for Iran and their teammates Mohammadreza Mirzaei and Hassan Houshyar won one silver and one bronze, respectively.

Iran's female athletes Fatemeh Montazeri, A'zam Khodayari won silver medals and Mahnaz Qobdian and Mojgan Torfinejad took two bronzes.

On the second day of world contests which are qualifiers for the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, the Iranian representatives snatched seven gold and two silver medals.

Two golds came by sportswomen A'zam Khodayari and Zahra Taqi-Beigi in the javelin, three were won by Jalil Baqeri, Ebrahim Asgari, and Alireza Kamali in men's shot-put, and two more were added to Iran's asset by Asghar Zarei-Nejad and Seyed Javad Alavi in men's discus.

Iran also took two silvers in men's competitions as Mehrdad Karamzadeh and Ali Darbaghshahi finished runner-up in the discus and shot-put respectively.

Eleven medals were added to Iran’s asset Wednesday.

Jalil Baqeri and Mohammad-Sadeq Mehryar won two golds in the discus, Asghar Zare'-Nejad, Vahhab Tha'albi, Avaz Azmoudeh, and Abdolreza Jokar also bagged gold medals in the javelin, Ali Naderi and Mohammad Dabbagh stood top in the discus, and Kavous Zamenzadeh, Mokhtar Nour-Afshan, Mohammad Zare'-Govar took two silvers in the javelin.

Forty-three countries pitted 800 athletes in the world competitions.

The Iranian athletes will back home today.