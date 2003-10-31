Second Solar Storm Hits Earth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second huge magnetic solar storm hit Earth on Thursday, just a day after an earlier one hurtled into the planet in what one astronomer called an unprecedented one-two punch.

"It's like the Earth is looking right down the barrel of a giant gun pointed at us by the sun ... and it's taken two big shots at us," said John Kohl of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Massachusetts. Kohl, the lead investigator for an instrument aboard NASA's sun-watching SOHO spacecraft, said the probability of two huge flares aimed directly at Earth coming so close together, as they have this week, was "unprecedented ... so low that it is a statistical anomaly."

While such solar storms do not directly endanger humans, the charged particles can play havoc with electric grids, satellites and other equipment. They can also create spectacular displays of the northern and southern lights.

To brace for any possible energy surges, power plants from Sweden to New Jersey cut production to limit how much electricity was flowing over transmission grids. A Japanese communications satellite temporarily stopped operations earlier in the week.

Kohl said the second solar storm, known as a coronal mass ejection, peeled off the sun around 4 p.m. EST Wednesday. Charged particles from the ejection started arriving at Earth around 10 a.m. EST Thursday.

This was just a day after an earlier ejection was first detected on Earth, arriving around 1 a.m. EST Wednesday.