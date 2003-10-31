American Consumers Cheerier, Jobs May Be Turning

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The mood of American consumers brightened a little in October, after they took a break from spending in September, according to reports on Friday that pointed to growth moderating from the breakneck pace in the third quarter.

A separate report on Midwest businesses showed a jump in activity in October and an encouraging lift in employment to its highest level since January 2000, bolstering optimism that the economic recovery is finally on solid ground.

The University of Michigan said its index of consumer sentiment for October rose to 89.6 from 87.7, the first increase in three months and in line with forecasts. Better economic news and tantalizing signs of job growth seem to have lifted consumers' spirits.

"The general economy does have a greater tone of stability and strength," said Pierre Ellis, senior international economist at Decision Economics in New York.

"The bounce back was certainly encouraged by the visible improvement in the labor market and the stock market," he said.

U.S. Treasury prices kept their firmer tone after the morning's data and the dollar strengthened on the jobs reading. The main U.S. stock market indexes remained marginally higher.

Separately, the National Association of Purchasing Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 55.0 from an unexpectedly weak 51.2 in September. The figure was close to forecasts but included an unexpected surge in the employment component to 53.1 from 45.3.

That raised hopes the national payrolls report for October, due next week, could show another moderate gain after September rose for the first time in eight months. Preliminary forecasts are for a rise of 50,000, after a gain of 57,000 in September.

Even though the economy has gathered steam in recent months, the labor market has lagged. More than 2.7 million jobs have been lost in the past three years.

"This is the same reluctant hiring we saw in 1992, but it will transform into a more optimistic trend if the economy does not falter in the next couple of quarters," said FTN Financial chief economist Christopher Low.

And the Federal Reserve has said plainly it has no intention of raising interest rates until it is sure the economy is firing on all cylinders, and the risk of inflation falling has been removed. This week the Fed voted to keep its short-term interest rate target at a 45-year low of 1.0 percent. SHOPPERS TAKE A BREATHER

The U.S. economy posted its strongest growth in nearly two decades in the third quarter, at an annual rate of 7.2 percent, fueled largely by consumer spending, the government said on Thursday. But as the stimulus of tax cuts fades and jobs remain scarce, some analysts worry about how the economy will fare next year.

Economists expect that consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic growth, will inevitably slow in the fourth quarter, as the lift from tax cuts and mortgage refinancing fades. But the hope is that business investment and inventory rebuilding will be enough to keep overall growth at a robust pace in the current quarter .

On that score, the Chicago-area report showed a further sharp drop in inventories, which suggests businesses are not keeping up with demand and will have to boost production in coming months to restock their shelves.

Earlier on Friday, the Commerce Department said personal spending fell 0.3 percent in September after upwardly revised gains of 1.1 percent in August and 1.0 percent in July, showing consumer spending losing momentum as the third quarter ended.

Adjusted for inflation, spending was off a sharper 0.6 percent.

Much of the slowdown was anticipated because auto and retail sales weakened in September, according to reports already released.

"Consumer spending should be down noticeably this quarter to about 2-2.5 percent, compared to 6.6 percent last quarter," said Deutsche Bank economist Joseph LaVorgna, adding that slower auto sales will likely be a major depressant.