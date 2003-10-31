France to Make New Proposals in EU Budget Showdown

BRUSSELS (AFP) - France will make new proposals to cut its ballooning deficits at a crunch EU meeting next week, as it battles to wriggle out of disciplinary measures for breaching strict budget rules, diplomats said Friday.

Meanwhile diplomatic sources said that EU finance ministers might well delay until the end of November a decision on responding to France's defiance of the rules, in order to avoid an institutional crisis.

And to add to the disarray, sources close to the European Commission said it is set to issue a new warning to fellow EU heavyweight Germany -- the bloc's biggest economy -- over its deficits, possibly also next week.

The ministers will meet Monday and Tuesday for talks likely to be dominated by French defiance of strict euro-zone budget rules, which in theory could ultimately lead to a multi-billion euro fine against Paris.

According to one source, Paris could notably propose measures to control health spending, a key concern of the Brussels commission, which is charged with policing the euro zone’s Stability and Growth Pact.

"France is going to make new proposals," said one diplomat ahead of the meeting Tuesday of all 15 EU finance ministers, which will be preceded Monday night by talks among the 12 ministers whose countries share the euro.

In a bid to protect the credibility of the common European currency, the 1997 pact requires EU countries to keep their public deficits under 3.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Paris has been at loggerheads for months with Brussels for flouting the rules, in contrast to more conciliatory signals from Berlin, which insisted on having the pact in the first place.