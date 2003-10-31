Investors’ Financial Resources to Be Assessed

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) - Head of Small Enterprise Organization Mortaza Sharif al-Nasabi said here on Thursday that Ministry of Mines and Industry prepared a plan to assess financial resources necessary for new investments.

This would reduce amortization of national and private capitals, he stressed. The plan will help the investors to estimate properly the amount of financial investment required in every economic project, he said, “They can therefore previously get aware of their own capabilities.”

In order to improve the quality of productive sector, the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) arranged some special projects, Sharif al-Nasabi added.

According to the projects, he stated, IDRO will pay 50 percent of producers’ expenses for implementing these quality control projects.

The Organization will allocate the necessary monetary resources to the more economical projects. RN/IS END MNA