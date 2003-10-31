Iranian Azan, Full of Melody: Musician

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- Iranian musician Kambiz Roshanravan is convinced that the Iranian azan is full of melody, rhythm and beauty compared to that of other Islamic countries.

“Iranian religious music is inspired by traditional and local music, that is why azan as a major religious song is tied to our traditional music,” he added. He continued, “Following the research work done on azan in several Islamic countries, the result was that azan in Iran and especially the one intoned by Mo’azzenzadeh Ardebili is the most beautiful and melodic azan throughout the Islamic countries,”

“The main reason behind the presence of folkloric music in religious music is the issue of protecting Iranian culture which was ignored over the past centuries and partly preserved through religion,” he concluded. SRM