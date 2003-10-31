Tjeknavorian Eager to Make Music for Iranian Silent Movies

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Prominent conductor Loris Tjeknavorian expressed his willingness to perform live music for Iranian silent movies. He is convinced that performing live music while screening a movie is a hard task, adding that, “The performance is hard since music should accompany the whole film from first frame till the last. Each sequence of a film requires a special musical accompaniment to create the relevant feeling.”

He continued, “There are many silent movies in the world, such as ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,’ on which music can be added. Live music concerts can be more effective than recorded music in communicating the feeling of a film, but it is a hard task. It requires a lot of energy, for instance, for a player to play an instrument continuously without a minute pause for over an hour. “If you fall behind even for a few seconds it will be hard to catch the film again and all the efforts of the group will be ruined. For this reason, such works are mostly performed in large world festivals,’ he said.

Tjeknavorian added that he has so far composed music for 40 films such as “Ballet of Othello,” performed by London Symphony Orchestra.

Tjeknavorian is currently conducting an Othello silent movie concert in Vahdat Hall, to coincide with William Shakespeare World Commemoration Day. “Othello” was directed by Dimitri Buchowetzki in 1922.

A group of 32 Armenian-Iranian musicians accompany Tjeknavorian at the concert which will run until November 12 at Vahdat Hall on Shahriyar St., Hafez Ave. SRM